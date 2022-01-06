Tottenham Hotspur survived a scare in the FA Cup third round against League One strugglers Morecambe on Sunday as Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scored late to ensure a 3-1 victory. (Stream all games LIVE on ESPN+ in the U.S.)

Morecambe, who are in 21st place in the third-tier of English football, took the lead on 33 minutes through defender Anthony O'Connor, but Spurs midfielder Harry Winks netted an equaliser on 74 minutes before substitute Lucas Moura scored an 86th minute winner and fellow replacement Harry Kane added a third.

The hosts started the better of the two sides, with an opener seeming imminent as they dominated possession. However, Morecombe won a rare corner midway through the first half and took full advantage as O'Connor found space in the box and struck home a side-foot volley.

Spurs fought back late in the second half and Winks levelled the scores when he delivered a free-kick that flew over the head of opposing goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Antonio Conte's side pressed for a winner and succeeded through Moura, who broke with the ball before rounding Carson and slotting home.

Kane added a third with a calm finish on 87 minutes to ensure Spurs a place in the fourth round of the competition.