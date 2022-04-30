Sebastian Driussi's goal in the 66th minute was the difference as visiting Austin FC came from behind to beat the host Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 on Saturday afternoon in a Texas Derby clash.

Austin FC (6-1-2, 20 points), which won its fourth-straight game for the first time in team history, beat Houston for the first time ever on the road and moved to the top of the Western Conference standings.

Driussi's decisive goal, off a pass from Diego Fagundez, was stunning and world class. He took one dribble to create a window of space and then ripped a curving, right-footed shot around two defenders and past Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark into the upper-right corner of the net.

Driussi's seven goals lead the league.

Houston (3-3-3, 12 points) struck in the fifth minute as Sebastian Ferreira lofted a shot from beyond midfield over the head of Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver after a pass from Adam Lundqvist and a turnover in the Dynamo defensive zone.

Stuver was far off his line in support of the Austin attack and sprinted back toward the goal to try to corral Ferreira's shot but could not get a hand on the ball until he was already past the goal line.

The unlikely tally was even more impactful because Stuver, Austin's standout keeper, became entangled in the net and was injured. He eventually was taken off the field on a stretcher with what the club later said was a right knee laceration.

Stuver was replaced by Andrew Tarbell, who saw his first action on the field this season and made just his second appearance in his two seasons with Austin FC.

Austin tied the game in the 39th minute when Dani Pereira waited on the back post and made short work of a crossing pass by Ethan Finlay. Clark got a hand on Pereira's shot but could not keep in from crossing the goal line.

The loss was the first at home for Houston this season.