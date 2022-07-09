Jaroslaw Niezgoda had a goal and an assist as the Portland Timbers spoiled Seattle's celebration of its CONCACAF Champions League title, defeating the host Sounders 3-0 Saturday afternoon during Major League Soccer's Rivalry Week.

Santiago Moreno scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and Dairon Asprilla clinched the victory with a goal on a counterattack three minutes later for the Timbers (6-6-8, 26 points), who extended their unbeaten streak to five matches (3-0-2).

- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The Sounders (8-8-2, 26 points) played with 10 men for nearly the entire second half. Rookie defender Jackson Ragen received a yellow card in first-half stoppage time, then was booked again less than 30 seconds after the intermission for a late sliding tackle on Eryk Williamson and was sent off, leaving the Sounders short-handed the rest of the way.

Despite the Sounders' dominance in the first half, holding 63.2 percent of the possession and an 11-3 edge in shots, the Timbers got the lone goal.

It came on a counterattack, as Yimmi Chara worked the ball down the middle of the pitch before passing to Sebastian Blanco on the right wing. Blanco dribbled to the top corner of the 18-yard box before sending a cross to Niezgoda near the end line outside the far post. Niezgoda's header from a sharp angle made its way just inside the left post.

Jaroslaw Niezgoda celebrates with Santiago Moreno after opening the scoring for the Portland Timbers in their win at the Seattle Sounders. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Sounders had several quality chances in the first half.

Ragen's header off a corner kick in the 16th minute was cleared off the goal line by Claudio Bravo.

Less than a minute later, Nicolas Lodeiro's shot from the middle of the penalty area hit unsuspecting Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic (two saves) in the left shoulder.

The Sounders appealed for a penalty kick late in the half when Lodeiro went down after a sliding tackle by Josecarlos Van Rankin, but no call was made.

And the Sounders' Raul Ruidiaz, who returned after missing four games with a hamstring injury, hit the left post in the 45th minute.

Stefan Frei made five saves for Seattle, which dropped its second straight match at home.