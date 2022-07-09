        <
        >
          2022 Major League Soccer, Regular Season
          Seattle Sounders FC Seattle Sounders FC SEA
          0
          FT
          3
          Portland Timbers Portland Timbers POR
          • Jackson Ragen (46')
          • Jaroslaw Niezgoda (24')
          • Santiago Moreno (82' PEN)
          • Dairon Asprilla (85')

          Timbers spoil Sounders' celebration day with 3-0 win

          7:07 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Jaroslaw Niezgoda had a goal and an assist as the Portland Timbers spoiled Seattle's celebration of its CONCACAF Champions League title, defeating the host Sounders 3-0 Saturday afternoon during Major League Soccer's Rivalry Week.

          Santiago Moreno scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and Dairon Asprilla clinched the victory with a goal on a counterattack three minutes later for the Timbers (6-6-8, 26 points), who extended their unbeaten streak to five matches (3-0-2).

          The Sounders (8-8-2, 26 points) played with 10 men for nearly the entire second half. Rookie defender Jackson Ragen received a yellow card in first-half stoppage time, then was booked again less than 30 seconds after the intermission for a late sliding tackle on Eryk Williamson and was sent off, leaving the Sounders short-handed the rest of the way.

          Despite the Sounders' dominance in the first half, holding 63.2 percent of the possession and an 11-3 edge in shots, the Timbers got the lone goal.

          It came on a counterattack, as Yimmi Chara worked the ball down the middle of the pitch before passing to Sebastian Blanco on the right wing. Blanco dribbled to the top corner of the 18-yard box before sending a cross to Niezgoda near the end line outside the far post. Niezgoda's header from a sharp angle made its way just inside the left post.

          The Sounders had several quality chances in the first half.

          Ragen's header off a corner kick in the 16th minute was cleared off the goal line by Claudio Bravo.

          Less than a minute later, Nicolas Lodeiro's shot from the middle of the penalty area hit unsuspecting Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic (two saves) in the left shoulder.

          The Sounders appealed for a penalty kick late in the half when Lodeiro went down after a sliding tackle by Josecarlos Van Rankin, but no call was made.

          And the Sounders' Raul Ruidiaz, who returned after missing four games with a hamstring injury, hit the left post in the 45th minute.

          Stefan Frei made five saves for Seattle, which dropped its second straight match at home.