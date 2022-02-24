Nicolas Samayoa celebrates Comunicaciones' surprise win over the Colorado Rapids. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Despite playing the final 74 minutes with a man advantage, the Colorado Rapids could manage just a 1-0 win over Guatemalan side Comunicaciones on Wednesday in Commerce City, Colo., and the visitors won a penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Comunicaciones won the first leg 1-0 in Guatemala City on Feb. 17, so the two-leg, total-goal series finished tied 1-1.

In the shootout, which lasted seven rounds, Comunicaciones emerged with a 4-3 win. Nicolas Samayoa delivered the winning shot after the Rapids missed each of their final three attempts and four overall.

Comunicaciones' Stheven Robles received a straight red card in the 16th minute for a tackle that caught Colorado's Auston Trusty above the knee. Max Alves scored for the Rapids in the 29th minute.