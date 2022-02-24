        <
          2022 CONCACAF Champions League, Round of 16
          Colorado Rapids Colorado Rapids COL
          1
          FT-Pens Agg. 1–1
          0
          Comunicaciones Comunicaciones COM
          • Max (29')
          • Stheven Robles (16')
          2nd Leg - Tied 1-1 on aggregate - Comunicaciones advance 4-3 on penalties
          Comunicaciones stun Colorado Rapids in CONCACAF Champions League

          12:03 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Despite playing the final 74 minutes with a man advantage, the Colorado Rapids could manage just a 1-0 win over Guatemalan side Comunicaciones on Wednesday in Commerce City, Colo., and the visitors won a penalty shootout to advance to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

          Comunicaciones won the first leg 1-0 in Guatemala City on Feb. 17, so the two-leg, total-goal series finished tied 1-1.

          In the shootout, which lasted seven rounds, Comunicaciones emerged with a 4-3 win. Nicolas Samayoa delivered the winning shot after the Rapids missed each of their final three attempts and four overall.

          Comunicaciones' Stheven Robles received a straight red card in the 16th minute for a tackle that caught Colorado's Auston Trusty above the knee. Max Alves scored for the Rapids in the 29th minute.