Fifth-tier Boreham Wood ensured the FA Cup fourth round began and finished with a shock as they stunned Championship high-flyers Bournemouth 1-0 away on Sunday.

Middlesbrough kicked off the weekend's action by knocking out 12-time winners Manchester United after a nerve-jangling penalty shootout at Old Trafford.

Sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers almost pulled off a stunning upset against Premier League West Ham United on Saturday, eventually losing 2-1 after extra time, but Boreham Wood did book their place in the fifth round.

Mark Ricketts scored for the visitors in the 38th minute with a low shot and despite overwhelming Bournemouth possession thereafter, Boreham Wood resisted everything the hosts threw at them to clinch a fairytale win.

Probably the biggest win in Boreham Wood's 74-year history has earned them a lucrative televised trip to Frank Lampard's Everton -- a fitting reward for club chairman Danny Hunter who remortgaged his house to help the club through lockdown.

"It is huge for us. To go away to Goodison there will be even more. It is great for the community. We are such a small club but we have big hearts and following now," the 37-year-old Ricketts said of the win.

Incredibly, Luke Garrard's Boreham Wood side are yet to concede a goal in five FA Cup rounds, including a third-round win over League One AFC Wimbledon.

"His work ethic is unbelievable. He watches game after game and his attention to detail is up there with the best I've seen in my career," Boreham Wood's Will Evans said of Garrard who became the youngest manager in the top five divisions when he was appointed in 2015, aged 30.

Scott Parker's Bournemouth, who made five signings in the January transfer window, will now have to focus on trying to win promotion to the Premier League.

They are currently third in the Championship.

"Overall it was very disappointing," Parker said. "But nothing but praise and credit to Boreham Wood.

"Well played to them, this is the magic of the FA Cup but you never want to be on the end of it." (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)