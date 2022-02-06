Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott scores on the volley in his first game back from an ankle injury in September. (0:54)

Harvey Elliott scored on his return from injury to help Liverpool to a 3-1 victory over Cardiff in the FA Cup fourth round at Anfield on Sunday.

Elliott has not featured for Jurgen Klopp's side since September, but got Liverpool's third of the day after goals from Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino put the hosts 2-0 ahead.

It was a slow start to the match, with both sides only having one shot each on target during the first half.

However, Jota made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute when he headed in beautifully from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick.

Minamino added the second in the 67th minute after new signing Luis Diaz capitalised on a messy Cardiff clearance to send the ball through to him in the danger zone.

Harvey Elliot has not featured for Liverpool since September. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Cardiff failed to clear again in the 75th minute, allowing Andrew Robertson to collect the ball and send it through to Elliot, who smashed it into the net.

Cardiff pulled one back through Rubin Colwell in the 79th minute but the damage had already been done.

Liverpool will host Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round.