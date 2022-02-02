        <
          2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Semifinals
          Burkina Faso Burkina Faso BKA
          1
          FT
          3
          Senegal Senegal SEN
          • Ibrahim Blati Touré (82')
          • Abdou Diallo (70')
          • Idrissa Gueye (76')
          • Sadio Mané (87')

          Senegal book Africa Cup of Nations final spot in win over Burkina Faso

          4:21 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Senegal struck three times in the last 20 minutes to book their place in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final as they overcame Burkina Faso 3-1 in Wednesday's semi at Yaounde's Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

          Abdou Diallo shot home from close range after a corner in the 70th minute for the first and a strike from Bamba Dieng doubled Senegal's lead six minutes later.

          Blati Toure pulled a goal back to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute but Sadio Mane added a final flourish with a breakaway goal five minutes later to restore Senegal's two-goal advantage as their quality triumphed over a gallant Burkinabe outfit.

          Senegal, who were runners-up at the last edition in 2019, will meet hosts Cameroon or Egypt in the final.