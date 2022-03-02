Chelsea advances in the FA Cup over Luton with a comeback win, with goals from Saul, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. (2:50)

Timo Werner had a goal and two assists as Chelsea twice came from behind to beat Luton Town 3-2 in their FA Cup fifth round match at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night and book passage to the quarterfinals.

Reece Burke staked Luton Town to a 1-0 lead in the second minute, his fine glancing header from a corner kick beating Kepa Arrizabalaga at his far post.

The Championship side suffered an injury blow shortly after scoring when goalkeeper Jed Steer went down while running down a ball in into the area and was replaced by Harvey Isted.

A Luton Town turnover at midfield allowed Chelsea to equalise before the half-hour mark after Werner laid the ball off for an onrushing Saul, who curled a first-time shot past Isted to make it 1-1.

It was the first goal for Saul in his 21 games played since joining Thomas Tuchel's side on loan from Atletico Madrid last summer.

The hosts struck again before half-time with another top-notch goal, as Luton Town played quickly out of the back and sprang Harry Cornick in behind the Chelsea defence for a clinical finish past to give his team the lead at the break.

Timo Werner scores Chelsea's second goal in an FA Cup win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Werner drew Chelsea level in the 68th minute with a composed finish after settling a perfectly weighted ball over the top of the Luton Town defence from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The visitors took the lead for good 10 minutes later through Romelu Lukaku, who poked home from close range after Werner rolled the ball right to his feet in front of the Luton Town goal. It was Lukaku's first goal for Chelsea of the 2022 calendar year.

The result comes on an eventful day for Chelsea, whose owner Roman Abramovich announced before the match that he would be selling the club he bought in 2003. Chelsea have won the FA Cup five times under Abramovich.