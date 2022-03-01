Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish were on target as Premier League leaders Manchester City beat Championship strugglers Peterborough United 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the FA Cup quarterfinals.
- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more
City struggled to break down the second tier's bottom club until Mahrez put them ahead on the hour and then Pep Guardiola's side doubled their lead with a goal of prime quality.
Phil Foden struck a ball from deep, which Grealish brought down with a sublime touch before a clinical finish for his first goal in the FA Cup.