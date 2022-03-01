Manchester City advances in the FA Cup as Phil Foden provides assists to both Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish in a 2-0 win vs. Peterborough. (2:44)

Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish were on target as Premier League leaders Manchester City beat Championship strugglers Peterborough United 2-0 on Tuesday to advance to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

City struggled to break down the second tier's bottom club until Mahrez put them ahead on the hour and then Pep Guardiola's side doubled their lead with a goal of prime quality.

Phil Foden struck a ball from deep, which Grealish brought down with a sublime touch before a clinical finish for his first goal in the FA Cup.