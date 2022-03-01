Josh Coburn is the hero for Middlesbrough after scoring in a 1-0 win over Spurs in extra time to advance in the FA Cup. (2:01)

Tottenham Hotspur suffered an FA Cup upset at the hands of Championship club Middlesbrough on Tuesday losing 1-0 after extra time in the fifth round at the Riverside Stadium to Chris Wilder's side.

- ESPN+ viewers guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

Josh Coburn drilled in the decisive goal in the 107th minute as 'Boro followed up their humbling of Manchester United in the previous round with another night to remember.

"Speechless. In front of the Riverside Stadium, cannot get better than that against a Premier League team," Coburn told the BBC after the game. "I hit it as hard as I could and thankfully it went in. Up there with the best [moment of career], just amazing. I can't put it into words."

Matt Doherty could have given Spurs a first-half lead after beating keeper Joe Lumley to the ball out wide, but airmailed the effort over an empty net. Moments later, Harry Kane was ruled offside and saw an effort overturned.

Tottenham have now lost seven of their 13 matches in 2022.

"For sure the result is not good and we have to be frustrated. It was a pity because in these type of game you have to start and [beat] your opponent. If you give them hope, they will take confidence and improve during the game. Then anything can happen," Spurs manager Antonio Conte said.