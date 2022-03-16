Jorge Aparicio and Malte Amundsen battle for the ball in Tuesday's CCL match in Guatemala City. JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP

New York City FC advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals despite a 4-2 loss to Guatemala's Comunicaciones FC on Tuesday in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

The clubs tied 5-5 in aggregate, but NYCFC advanced on the strength of away goals. Taty Castellanos and Talles Magno each scored for the reigning Major League Soccer champions, who had won the opening leg 3-1 last week in Hartford, Conn.

- ESPN+: CCL chat and more on ESPN FC Daily (U.S. only)

In the semifinals, NYCFC will play either the Seattle Sounders or Liga MX's Club Leon, who finish their quarterfinal series Thursday. The Sounders lead 3-0 after the first leg.

On Tuesday, Andres Lezcano, Nicolas Samayoa, Lynner Garcia and Jose Contreras scored for Comunicaciones, who outshot NYCFC 22-5.