          2022 CONCACAF Champions League, Quarterfinals
          New England Revolution New England Revolution NE
          3
          FT
          0
          Pumas UNAM Pumas UNAM UNAM
          • Sebastian Lletget (19')
          • Adam Buksa (72', 90'+2')
          1st Leg
          New England Revolution smash Pumas in CONCACAF Champions League

          10:53 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Sebastian Lletget opened the scoring in the first half and Adam Buksa added two second-half goals as the New England Revolution routed Pumas 3-0 on Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass., in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series.

          The second leg of the two-game series is scheduled for March 16 in Mexico City.

          Lletget completed a counterattack goal in the 19th minute when he tapped in the ball off a pass from Carles Gil.

          Buksa doubled the advantage in the 72nd minute. After his initial effort in the box was saved by Pumas keeper Alfredo Talavera, he curled a left-footed shot inside the near post.

          In second-half stoppage time, Buksa fired in a shot from the right side.