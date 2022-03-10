New England celebrates Sebastian Lletget's opener against Pumas on Wednesday. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Lletget opened the scoring in the first half and Adam Buksa added two second-half goals as the New England Revolution routed Pumas 3-0 on Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass., in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series.

The second leg of the two-game series is scheduled for March 16 in Mexico City.

- ESPN+: CCL chat and more on ESPN FC Daily (U.S. only)

Lletget completed a counterattack goal in the 19th minute when he tapped in the ball off a pass from Carles Gil.

Buksa doubled the advantage in the 72nd minute. After his initial effort in the box was saved by Pumas keeper Alfredo Talavera, he curled a left-footed shot inside the near post.

In second-half stoppage time, Buksa fired in a shot from the right side.