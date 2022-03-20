Diogo Jota scored a late winner to edge Liverpool to a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday and set up a semifinal clash against Manchester City.

Forrest, who are ninth in the Championship, knocked out Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City to reach Sunday's quarterfinal clash with Liverpool, and it looked as though another cup shock could have been on the cards at the City Ground before Jota's strike sent Steve Cooper's side crashing out the competition.

The Portugal international netted the winner on 77 minutes with a diving volley to poke a crossed ball past opposing goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

Liverpool will now make another trip to Wembley for the semifinals next month where they will face City, who ran out 4-1 winners at Southampton in the competition earlier on Sunday.

The result means Jurgen Klopp's side remain in the hunt for a quadruple after they lifted the Carabao Cup trophy last month. Liverpool are also through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League and stand just a point behind City in the Premier League table.

Forest left 97 seats vacant to honour the fans who died in the tragedy at the Hillsborough Stadium in April 1989 when the two sides last met in the competition.