          2022 CONCACAF Champions League, Semifinals
          Cruz Azul Cruz Azul CAZ
          0
          FT Agg. 1–2
          0
          Pumas UNAM Pumas UNAM UNAM
          • Arturo Ortiz (63')
          2nd Leg - Pumas UNAM advance 2-1 on aggregate
          Pumas reach first Champions League final after draw vs. Cruz Azul

          2:46 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Pumas UNAM played to a scoreless draw against Cruz Azul on Tuesday night to advance 2-1 on aggregate to the CONCACAF Champions League final.

          Pumas will face the winner of the other two-legged semifinal on Wednesday night between the Seattle Sounders and NYCFC. The Sounders won the opener at home, 3-1.

          It will be Pumas' first Champions League final and first continental final since 2005. The Champions League winner earns a spot in the Club World Cup.

          Pumas won the first leg of the semifinal at home 2-1 last week, with Juan Ignacio Dinenno scoring both goals. But Christian Tabo got a valuable away goal for Cruz Azul. Defender Arturo Ortiz was sent off at Estadio Azteca with a red card in the 63rd minute, and Pumas was down a player the rest of the way. Video review overturned a penalty kick awarded to Pumas in the 74th minute.

          Cruz Azul played without Carlos Rodriguez, who broke his leg in a Liga MX match against Mazatlan on Friday.