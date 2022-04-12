Karim Benzema stole the show once again as Real Madrid did just enough to eliminate Chelsea from the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night with a 5-4 aggregate win in their quarterfinal tie.

Carlo Ancelotti's side came into the match with the upper hand after riding a Benzema hat trick to a 3-1 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge and, despite losing the second leg 3-2 to the Champions League holders, they advanced on aggregate.

Mason Mount put Chelsea ahead with 15 minutes played to give them hope of turning the tie around as the visitors dominated the first half. They went 2-0 up -- levelling the aggregate score -- after half-time when Antonio Rudiger headed in Mount's corner.

Marcos Alonso had a goal disallowed by VAR for handball and Benzema hit the crossbar before Timo Werner beat Thibaut Courtois to make it 3-0, putting Chelsea ahead 4-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid came back to level matters soon after, when substitute Rodrygo beat Edouard Mendy from an exquisite cross into the area from Luka Modric to force extra time.

Madrid made just one change from the first leg -- Nacho replacing the suspended Eder Militao at centre-back -- while Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel brought Alonso, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and Werner into his starting XI.

The home side created the first chance of the match, Benzema putting a free kick over the bar after Vinicius had been pulled down by Reece James, but it was Chelsea who looked more dangerous.

Kai Havertz had a shot deflected wide and Rudiger headed onto the roof of the net before Mount gave Chelsea the lead, cutting inside and sweeping the ball clinically past Courtois.

The home side looked to respond and Benzema had a left-footed shot deflected off target, but Chelsea went in ahead and in control at the break.

The European champions increased their advantage in the 51st minute after Reece James' shot was diverted wide, and Rudiger scored with a towering header from the subsequent corner.

Benzema went close again, Mendy saving his free kick, before Chelsea thought they'd gone ahead in the tie when Alonso blasted past Courtois only for the goal to be correctly ruled out for handball. Benzema headed against the crossbar, but it was Chelsea who scored next in the 75th minute through Werner, dispatching a shot which Courtois could only parry over the line after the German's mazy run through the area.

Chelsea looked to have completed a dramatic comeback before Rodrygo -- introduced just two minutes earlier -- fired Modric's delivery past Mendy in the 80th minute to make it 4-4 on aggregate.

Benzema was on hand for more Champions League heroics in extra time when he ran onto a clipped in cross from Vinicius and beat Mendy with a header to send Real to the Champions League semifinals.