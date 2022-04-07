Barcelona rallied for a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League quarterfinal first leg on Thursday night.

The hosts had a penalty waved off following a VAR review in a scoreless first half, but took the lead shortly after the break from Ansgar Knauff's stunning long-distance shot.

Barcelona hit back on 66 minutes when substitutes Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele started a slick team move to set up Ferran Torres for the finish to level the score.

Xavi Hernandez's side continued to force the issue in the second half, but couldn't find the go-ahead goal, setting up a winner-take-all second leg at the Camp Nou on April 14.