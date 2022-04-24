        <
        >
          2021-22 UEFA Women's Champions League, Semifinals
          Lyon Lyon LYON
          3
          FT
          2
          Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain PSG
          • Wendie Renard (23' PEN)
          • Catarina Macario (33', 50')
          • Marie-Antoinette Katoto (6')
          • Paulina Dudek (58' PEN)
          1st Leg
          1st Leg

          USWNT's Catarina Macario stars as Lyon beat PSG 3-2 in women's Champions League semifinal first leg

          1:19 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Lyon made the most of some woeful goalkeeping by Barbora Votikova to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 at home in a lively women's Champions League semifinal first leg on Sunday.

          Catarina Macario's double and a penalty by Wendie Renard, who became the first player to make 100 appearances in the competition, gave the seven-times champions a slight edge ahead of the return leg in Paris next Saturday.

          PSG, who paid the full price for two Votikova blunders, scored through Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Paulina Dudek.

          Votikova, however, partly made up for her mistakes with a decisive save to deny Ada Hegerberg six minutes into stoppage time.

          PSG went ahead on six minutes when Katoto beat Christiane Endler at the near post after dribbling around a slow Renard.

          Lyon, however, levelled through Renard, who slotted in a penalty after Melvine Malard was brought down by Votikova in the 23rd minute.

          Hegerberg's soft first touch to collect a woeful goal kick by Votikova allowed her to set up Macario with a delightful through pass for Lyon's second goal in the 34th minute.

          Votikova's nightmare continued after the break when she failed to control the ball amid a mix-up with her defenders, allowing Macario to tap in from point-blank range five minutes into the second half.

          PSG pulled one back in the 58th minute when Dudek scored a penalty after a handball by Malard.

          The winners after both legs will face either Barcelona or Wolfsburg.

          Defending champions Barca demolished Wolsfburg 5-1 in their first leg on Friday.