The United States were dominant in attack but could not find a way past England as they were held to a 0-0 draw in their second 2022 World Cup game on Friday.

The US were the better side in a game lacking in clear-cut chances. The closest threat came when Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar with a ferocious effort midway through the first half, but neither side were able to break the deadlock.

The result leaves head coach Gregg Berhalter's team third in Group B with two points from two games and needing a victory in their final group match against Iran on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stages. Meanwhile, England will qualify as long as they avoid a three-goal defeat in their match against Wales.

England striker Harry Kane had been a doubt for the clash after picking up an ankle injury in the convincing win over Iran on Monday, but he was declared fit days ahead of kick-off, allowing head coach Gareth Southgate to name an unchanged side. Meanwhile, Berhalter made just one alteration from the USMNT's opening draw with Wales -- bringing in attacker Haji Wright in place of Josh Sargent.

Kane again did not wear the OneLove captain's armband after FIFA threatened against doing so, but the English Football Association instead lit up Wembley Stadium's famous arch in rainbow colors.

The US enjoyed the better chances in an uneventful first half. Kane looked dangerous early on, arriving at the six-yard box at the right time to shoot and force a block from opposing defender Walker Zimmerman in the first attacking opportunity of the match.

But Berhalter's side sprung into action soon after and provided a couple of inviting chances. First, midfielder Weston McKennie skied a first-time effort from just inside the 18-yard box, followed minutes later by Pulisic facing up England defender Luke Shaw before hitting a powerful strike, only to be denied by the bar.

The US looked the most likely to break the deadlock, winning a number of corners amid regular attacking pressure, while England's attack remained frustrated by the well-organized and resolute American defense.

Southgate brought on Jack Grealish for Jude Bellingham on 68 minutes to add a spark in England's attack, but changed little as the US continued to shut out their English counterparts, playing to their first 0-0 draw in 11 World Cup appearances.