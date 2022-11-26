What the World Cup fan village in Qatar looks like (1:56)

Kylian Mbappe struck twice as defending champions France claimed a narrow 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday and became the first team to advance to the World Cup round of 16 in Qatar.

Mbappe sent France ahead in the Group D clash just after the hour mark with a prodded finish after playing a clever on-two with teammate Theo Hernandez, but Denmark roared back with a thumping header from defender Andreas Christensen to level the scores.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker emerged again late on to convert a cross from Antoine Griezmann and ensure France remain flawless as they continue their World Cup title defence. Mbappe has now scored 31 goals for France -- moving him level with legend Zinedine Zidane on the country's all-time scoring list.

Saturday's result leaves France at the top of Group D on six points, three ahead of second-place Australia, while Denmark are yet to find their first win with just a point after two games.