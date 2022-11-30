Julien Laurens feels Argentina's shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening game sparked the team into life in Qatar. (1:28)

Argentina and Lionel Messi turned in a dominant display to beat Poland 2-0 at the World Cup to win Group C and advance to the last 16 at Stadium 974 in Qatar on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez were plenty for Argentina, who were shocked by Saudi Arabia in their group opener, to keep their quest for a first World Cup title since 1986 alive.

"It's so emotional for me, for the whole squad. It's a dream come true," Mac Allister told reporters. "I debuted with this team, I'm so proud of that. And now managing to score in a World Cup. I'm so happy.

"[After Messi's penalty miss] we tried to stay positive, to stay calm. We did not feel down. We tried to be optimistic. Fortunately we managed to win and go through."

Despite being thoroughly outplayed through the 90 minutes, Poland also snuck into the knockout round in second place thanks to a superior goal difference over Mexico and will face Group D winners France on Sunday.

Messi was playing in his 22nd game at the World Cup -- and 999th of his career for club and country -- breaking a tie with Diego Maradona for the most by an Argentine in the world's biggest tournament.

Argentina players celebrate after scoring a goal against Poland at the World Cup. Getty Images

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Messi penalty that was awarded by VAR as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes but had nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0.

Szczesny had been kept busy the entire half with the Poland defence breached time and again, but the Juventus keeper stood firm to deny the Argentines who grew more confident with every attack.

He first denied Alvarez, who broke through the offside trap before he tipped Angel Di Maria's cross over the bar when his Juve teammate attempted to score directly from a corner kick.

The opener for Argentina came right after the restart when Brighton striker Mac Allister redirected a Nahuel Molina cross with a first-time shot that trickled past Szczesny and off the far post.

Manchester City teenager Alvarez announced himself on the world stage and doubled Argentina's lead midway through the second half, picking up a pass from Enzo Fernandez in the penalty area and lashing a shot past Szczesny to all but secure the three points.

The result sets up a round-of-16 match for Argentina against Australia, while Poland play France in the knockout phase.