Rob Dawson debates whether Gareth Southgate will remain in charge of England after their quarterfinal loss. (1:13)

Harry Kane missed a late penalty as England crashed out of the World Cup quarterfinals with a 2-1 defeat to reigning champions France.

Aurelien Tchouameni put France ahead through a sweet strike in the 17th minute before Kane drew the two sides level with a 54th minute penalty, but Olivier Giroud scored what proved to be a decisive header in the 78th minute.

Kane had the chance to become England's outright record goalscorer from the spot in the 84th minute, but it was yet more penalty woe for the Three Lions as the Tottenham Hotspur striker ballooned his second spot-kick over the bar.

It meant Gareth Southgate's side failed to reach a second successive World Cup semifinal, while France march on to the last four, where they will face Morocco on Wednesday.

France got off to the perfect start when Tchouameni shook off a tackle from Declan Rice and struck a brilliant effort from distance which Jordan Pickford was powerless to stop.

There were calls for an England penalty in the 25th minute when Dayot Upamecano tangled with Kane on the edge of the area, but referee Wilton Sampaio waved away those appeals after a VAR review.

Southgate's team were given a way back after a strong start to the second half when Tchouameni brought down Saka for a penalty. Kane stepped up and sent Hugo Lloris the wrong way, equalling Wayne Rooney's all-time England record with his 53rd international goal.

England almost took the lead for the first time in the 70th minute when Harry Maguire rose highest from a free-kick, but his header skimmed the post with Lloris stretching.

France spurned a fine chance of their own seven minutes later when Giroud's volley was acrobatically turned away by Pickford, but the France striker made up for that with a thumping header from Antoine Griezmann's cross to put his side ahead.

It looked as if that lead would not last long when England were awarded a penalty for Theo Hernandez's barge on substitute Mason Mount following a VAR review. This time, however, Kane skied his effort in uncharacteristic fashion.