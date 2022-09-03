Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar discuss the USWNT's clash against England in October. (1:50)

England secured an impressive 2-0 victory in Austria on Saturday to book their place in the 2023 World Cup finals.

Alessia Russo opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half while second-half substitute Nikita Parris grabbed a second to seal qualification.

It was the Lionesses' first match since winning Euro 2022 as the host nation last month.

Sarina Wiegman's side have now booked their place for the 2023 tournament which takes place in Australia and New Zealand.

Following qualification, the Lionesses will host a box-office match against the reigning World Cup holders United States at Wembley on Oct. 7.