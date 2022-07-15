MELBOURNE, Australia -- Erik ten Hag continued his winning start as Manchester United manager with a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory at the MCG.

United went behind against the A-League side, who brought on new signing Nani in the second half, but fought back to win thanks to goals from Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and a Edmond Lupancu own goal.

Ten Hag again picked his strongest team to start the second game of their tour of Thailand and Australia but after looking shaky at the back in the early stages of their 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok they struggled again in the opening exchanges against Melbourne.

The hosts, playing their first game of preseason, took the lead inside five minutes when Victor Lindelof lost Ben Folami down the right and Chris Ikonomidis out-paced Harry Maguire to side-foot past Tom Heaton.

Ten Hag's side responded with plenty of possession but had to wait until the 25th minute for a meaningful effort when Bruno Fernandes' shot was saved by Paul Izzo.

The Victory fans made the most of their lead, chanting "you're getting sacked in the morning" at Ten Hag but two goals in the three minutes at the end of the first half ensured the Dutchman went off at half-time as the happier of the two managers.

First, McTominay saw a heavily deflected shot loop into the net before Martial expertly controlled Diogo Dalot's cross from the right and scored from close range.

It was Martial's second goal in as many games on tour after netting just once during a loan spell at Sevilla last season.

Ten Hag again made 10 changes on half-time, handing the captain's armband to Rashford, who scored the third on 78 minutes.

Eric Bailly burst into midfield and rolled the ball into Rashford to take a touch and poke his finish into the net to score for the first time since January.

There was still time for United to get a fourth when Tahith Chong's cross was turned into his own net by Lupancu to make it eight goals in two games under Ten Hag.