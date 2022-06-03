Edinson Cavani scored twice in the second half as Uruguay earned a 3-0 victory in a friendly against Mexico on Thursday.

At State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the CONMEBOL side first took the lead through Matias Vecino finding the back of the net in the 35th minute. Following a save from Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera after a header from Cavani, Vecino stepped up to find the rebound and score to make it 1-0. Mexico responded later in the half but failed to capitalize on two good opportunities from Raul Jimenez and Jesus "Tecatito" Corona.

- ESPN+ viewers guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Futbol Americas on ESPN+: MLS, Liga MX, USMNT, El Tri

Mere seconds after halftime, Uruguay doubled their lead. Thanks to a clever assist from 20-year-old Facundo Pellistri, Cavani pushed the lead up to 2-0. By the 54th minute, it was then 3-0 for Uruguay when Cavani once again found the back of the net. Taking his chances with a strike from distance, the 35-year-old had no trouble sneaking a shot outside of the 18-yard box past Talavera.

Edinson Cavani had two goals against Mexico. Omar Vega/Getty Images

Despite a number of second-half substitutions that included Mexico standouts such as Hector Herrera and Jesus Gallardo, El Tri continued to struggle with their duels and chance creation. Uruguay, comfortable with their lead, took their foot off the gas and kept the North Americans scoreless all the way through the final whistle.

Mexico will play an additional U.S.-based friendly this month against Ecuador on June 5 in Chicago. El Tri will then kick off their 2022-23 Nations League campaign at home against Suriname on June 11 and away against Jamaica on June 14. Afterwards, Mexico will go up against Paraguay in a friendly on Aug. 31 in Atlanta, with more exhibitions to reportedly follow that have yet to be officially confirmed.

Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino's team landed in Group C for World Cup 2022 in Qatar, along with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay -- who landed in Group H of the World Cup with Portugal, Ghana and South Korea -- will also take part in an additional U.S.-based friendly this month against the United States on June 5 in Kansas City, Kansas.