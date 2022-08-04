Emilio Lara's penalty kick ends up being the difference in a thrilling finish, resulting in a victory for Club America over LAFC. (0:26)

Club America won in a seven-round penalty shootout over LAFC following a 0-0 draw in the nightcap of a doubleheader of matches played at SoFi Stadium, which drew a crowd of 71,189.

After Los Angeles Galaxy defeated Chivas de Guadalajara 2-0 earlier, Jose Cifuente put his kick over the goal and up into the stands after Emilio Lara converted his attempt for America.

Clearly treating the game as an exhibition as it leads the Western Conference and is on pace to win the Supporters' Shield for the second time in its five seasons of existence, LAFC avoided disaster when Mamadou Fall had a straight red card for a tackle on forward Federico Vinas in the 40th minute reduced to a yellow by VAR.

Fall made a goal line clearance to keep out Lara's blistering shot from inside the box in the 51st minute.

Gareth Bale came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute for LAFC as the Wales national team player and five-time Champions League winner continues to build up his fitness. Bale took and coolly converted the fifth penalty.

SoFi Stadium will host World Cup matches in 2026.