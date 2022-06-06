Mexico's draw with Ecuador on Sunday night in Chicago was once again halted by the return of an anti-gay chant directed at the opposition goalkeeper during the match.

The friendly match -- part of Mexico's preparation for the World Cup in November -- was tense and scrappy through the final whistle, with both sides initially producing a couple of clear-cut opportunities in the first half.

Winger Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, who was substituted out in the 28th minute after suffering a knee injury, had Mexico's best chance early on with a shot from inside the penalty area that was saved by Ecuador keeper Alexander Domínguez.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

On the other end of the pitch, Ecuador was also close to finding the back of the net in the 39th minute, but El Tri goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa cleverly stopped a strike from Romario Ibarra.

The encounter became more aggressive in the second half with both sides collecting fouls and an eventual total of six yellow cards. Still scoreless in the final stages of the friendly, the match was momentarily paused by the referees after an anti-gay goalkeeper chant boomed from the crowd following a no call on a possible penalty for Mexico.

The match resumed roughly five minutes later, and following seven minutes of injury time it started at 0-0.

Next up for Mexico is the start of its 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League campaign at home against Suriname on June 11 and away against Jamaica on June 14. Later this summer, Mexico will play Paraguay in a friendly on Aug. 31 in Atlanta.

The president of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) has also said that his country's national team will face El Tri in a friendly this September, with a specific date and U.S. venue to be determined.

Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino's team landed in Group C for World Cup 2022 in Qatar, along with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Ecuador, who are in Group A with Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands, will continue their U.S. tour with a June 11 friendly against Cape Verde. The match will be hosted at Drive Pink Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.