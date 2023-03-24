Mexico beat Suriname 2-0 on the road to hand new manager Diego Cocca a win on Thursday in his first game in charge of the national team.

A second-half goal from Johan Vasquez and an own-goal from Suriname's Damil Dankerlui helped Mexico overcome a shaky start to CONCACAF Nations League group stage play before settling in for the victory.

The result sealed qualification for Mexico in the 2023 Gold Cup, but it began as a tense one for an El Tri side that found themselves defending a number of early shots from Suriname.

Mexico took control back in the second half and now need only a draw against Jamaica on Sunday to top Group A and earn a spot in the semifinals of the Nations League in June.

Former Atlas and Tijuana coach Cocca took over the Mexico job after Gerrardo Martino stepped aside following the team's group-stage exit from the World Cup.