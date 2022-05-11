Internazionale won the Coppa Italia after an extra-time double from Croatia forward Ivan Perisic earned his side a 4-2 victory over Juventus in Wednesday's final, ensuring Massimiliano Allegri's team will finish the season trophyless.

Inter, who are still in the running to retain their Serie A title this term, started on the front foot, racing into the lead after six minutes in the Stadio Olimpico as Nicolo Barella arrowed a stunning strike into the top corner.

Juventus responded well with Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic denied by a superb save from Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic in a pulsating first half, before defender Alex Sandro levelled five minutes after the break.

Vlahovic then completed the turnaround less than two minutes later to spark wild scenes of celebration among Juve's players, but Hakan Calhanoglu's expertly-converted penalty took the match to extra time.

Ivan Perisic scored two goals as Inter beat Juventus to win the Coppa Italia. Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Perisic then took centre stage, firing his side in front once more with another penalty, again emphatically converted, before making sure of a first Coppa Italia triumph since 2011 for Inter with a powerful finish into the top corner.

Allegri, who was sent to the stands for protesting against a decision late on, will become the first Juventus manager since 2011 to finish a season without having won a single trophy, with Juve fourth in Serie A and out of title contention.

"We just have to congratulate Inter for winning," Allegri said after the match. "We do not win a single trophy this season, we have to retain that anger for next season, when we must get back to winning.

"It was a good performance, but we fell away towards the end, there were players who were not fully fit and did all they could. It's disappointing, but we can only thank them for their efforts. We learn from these experiences.

"It's a pity, because we didn't get the win against Inter in Serie A and did not take our revenge this evening either. Incidents can go against you some days, in favour the others."

Things are looking rosier for Simone Inzaghi in his first season as Inter boss, with two trophies under his belt now after adding the Coppa Italia to his side's Supercoppa triumph this term.

The Serie A title, where AC Milan have a two-point lead over their rivals with two games to play, is the next target.

"This team never gives up," Inzaghi said. "If I ever needed a response, I got nothing but responses from this side from July to today, it's been one long whirlwind of emotions.

"Now we have two more Serie A matches to play and we want to end the season as well as possible.

"It is also only fair we enjoy these moments, it had been a decade since we won the Coppa Italia or the Supercoppa, so I am happy for the club, these amazing players and the fans who stuck by us from start to finish."