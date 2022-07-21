        <
          2022 Club Friendly
          D.C. United D.C. United DC
          2
          FT
          6
          Bayern Munich Bayern Munich MUN
          • Skage Lehland (54')
          • Theodore Ku-Dipietro (83')
          • Sadio Mané (5' PEN)
          • Marcel Sabitzer (12')
          • Serge Gnabry (44')
          • Matthijs de Ligt (47')
          • Joshua Zirkzee (51')
          • Thomas Müller (90'+2')

          Mane, De Ligt score as Rooney's D.C. United hammered by Bayern Munich

          Gnabry scores off an assist from Mane (0:34)

          Serge Gnabry gets the assist from Sadio Mane to put Bayern Munich up 3-0 in the 45th minute. (0:34)

          3:39 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Bayern Munich's new recruits Sadio Mane and Matthijs de Ligt scored on their preseason debuts as the German giants thrashed Wayne Rooney's D.C. United side 6-2 in the first match of their United States tour on Wednesday.

          Senegal forward Mane, who joined the Bundesliga champions from Liverpool last month, opened the scoring with a penalty, while De Ligt, signed from Juventus earlier this week, struck a sweet volley from a corner for Bayern's fourth.

          - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

          Bayern's Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Marcel Sabitzer and Joshua Zirkzee also found the net, while Skage Simonsen and Theodore Ku-DiPietro's goals gave fans of DC United something to cheer.

          Bayern next face Manchester City as part of their U.S. tour, before flying back to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on July 30. DC United, who are bottom of MLS's Eastern Conference table, next play Montreal.