NYCFC takes a 2-0 lead over Atlas as Maxi Moralez finds the back of the net in the 49th minute. (0:38)

Major League Soccer's New York City FC beat Liga MX side Atlas 2-0 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night to win the 2022 Campeones Cup.

Goals from Alexander Callens and Maxi Moralez ensured an MLS team won the annual matchup -- featuring the MLS Cup champion against the most recent winner of Liga MX -- for the third time in a row.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Callens scored the fastest goal in Campeones Cup history to get NYCFC on the board in the fourth minute, pouncing on a loose ball and finishing into an open net after Atlas keeper Camilo Vargas misplayed a free kick into the area.

NYCFC doubled its lead to start the second half with Moralez's sweet finish from the right side of the box after being played in by substitute Talles Mango on a counter-attack.

Atlas was completely outplayed in the game and couldn't find a way back, allowing the hosts to lift the fourth installment of this trophy at their home ground.

The Columbus Crew won in 2021, Atlanta United FC in 2019 and Tigres in the inaugural edition in 2018, with the 2020 final called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.