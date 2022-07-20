Is Christophe Galtier the best managerial option for PSG? (1:08)

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of Paris Saint-Germain's preseason campaign in their 2-1 victory over Kawasaki Frontale at the New National Stadium, Tokyo on Wednesday.

Messi, 35, suffered his lowest-scoring league tally since 2005-06 last season, scoring just six goals in Ligue 1. The Argentina forward scored 11 in all competitions.

- Will PSG, Christophe Galtier win the Champions League together?

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Messi fired home PSG's opening goal against Kawasaki with a right-footed, deflected effort after being teed up by Achraf Hakimi.

Arnaud Kalimuendo added to the scoring in the second half by firing past Sung-Ryong Jung from close-range after a neat move.

Kawasaki scored six minutes from time to reduce the arrears as Kazuya Yamamura beat substitute goalkeeper Sergio Rico with a header.

Messi lined up alongside Kylian Mbappe, who played his first preseason friendly of the summer after he snubbed Real Madrid to stay at PSG, signing a new three-year contract.

Messi was one of five substitutions made in the 62nd minute. Teammates Mbappe and Neymar were swapped out after half-time as Christophe Galtier eased his side back to match fitness.