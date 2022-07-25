Julien Laurens explains why PSG have rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United. (1:57)

A brace from Neymar and goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe helped Paris Saint-Germain close out their preseason tour of Japan with a 6-2 rout of Gamba Osaka.

Neymar's two goals, one of which was from the penalty spot, came after the Brazil forward said he wanted to stay at PSG but admitted he did not know what the club had planned for him.

Pablo Sarabia added another effort while left-back Nuno Mendes also scored, but Gamba Osaka reduced the deficit with goals from Keisuke Kurokawa and Hiroto Yamami.

PSG opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Messi burst into the box and had a shot saved, before Sarabia steered the rebound home for his second goal in as many preseason matches.

Two minutes later Neymar went down in the area after a challenge from Genta Miura and coolly converted from the spot, putting further distance between PSG and the hosts.

But Gamba Osaka dragged themselves back into the game when Kurokawa scored in the 34th minute after a point-blank save from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The French champions soon restored their advantage, however, with Mendes darting forward to finish with his left boot and Messi combining with Neymar before the Argentina international turned in PSG's fourth goal.

Messi played an inch-perfect pass to Neymar for the Brazil forward's second effort in the 60th minute, while Mbappe's 86th-minute penalty ensured a relatively routine win for Christophe Galtier's side despite Yamami's 70th-minute effort.

PSG face Nantes next in the Trophee des Champions, played between the winners of Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, on Sunday.