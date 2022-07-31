Karim Benzema celebrates his goal in Real Madrid's 2-0 friendly win over Juventus on Saturday. James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Karim Benzema scored his second goal of preseason as Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 in front of a 93,702 crowd at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in the final game of their tour of the United States.

Benzema put Madrid ahead from the penalty spot in the 19th minute after Vinicius Junior was brought down by Danilo, shooting low into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

Substitute Marco Asensio made it 2-0 from Jesus Vallejo's cross with 69 minutes played to make it a win, a draw and a loss for Madrid in the U.S. this month.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Manager Carlo Ancelotti picked the starting XI that is expected to play the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt, with five changes to the team that drew 2-2 with Club America on Wednesday.

Benzema had the ball in the net with just 10 seconds on the clock after a clever routine straight from kick off, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Leonardo Bonucci hit the bar with a dipping free kick before Madrid took the lead midway through the first half.

Danilo conceded possession and when Vinicius drove at the Juventus defence he was felled by a clumsy challenge as the defender attempted to recover.

Benzema converted the penalty for his second goal in as many games, after missing Madrid's tour opening defeat to Barcelona.

The Italian giants had a penalty appeal of their own waved away when Eder Militao was forced to dive in on Angel Di Maria to salvage Ferland Mendy's underhit pass, while Vinicius shot into the side netting and Juventus defender Bremer threatened with a header before half-time.

Ancelotti made just one change at the break, Antonio Rudiger replacing Militao.

David Alaba had a shot blocked, Mendy's cross was palmed away by Perrin and Dani Carvajal saw an effort saved as Madrid dominated early in the second half.

Benzema's left-footed curler was tipped around the post by Perin before Madrid made nine further changes with just over an hour played.

One of them, Asensio, made it 2-0, sweeping in Vallejo's cross from the edge of the six-yard box after some smart footwork from another substitute, Eden Hazard, to make sure of the win.