Barcelona began their preseason with a 1-1 draw against fellow Catalonian side Olot on Wednesday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the visitors in front of their fifth-tier opponents in the 29th minute, before Eloi equalised for Olot from the penalty spot just before half-time.

A scoreless second half saw the game end 1-1, despite Barca taking 21 shots in the match and putting seven of those on frame in front of 3,000 spectators at the tiny Estadi Municipal d'Olot.

Next up for Xavi Hernandez's side is a friendly against Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF on July 19 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.