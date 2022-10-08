Steve Nicol feels Christian Pulisic and the Chelsea squad have a skip in their step under new manager Graham Potter. (1:13)

Christian Pulisic scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea, as his side clinched a straightforward victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea piled on the pressure with Kai Havertz breaking the deadlock moments before half-time, before Pulisic doubled their lead in the 54th minute of the game, chipping the ball past Wolves keeper Jose Sa.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Armando Broja made it three in the 90th minute, scoring his first goal for the club as he hammered home Mateo Kovacic's pass.

The visitors were never really in the contest and Diego Costa could not find the back of the net against his old club, as managerless Wolves endured a dissapointing afternoon.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter made seven changes to his starting lineup with Tuesday's reverse fixture against Milan at San Siro in mind, but Chelsea showcased their strength in depth and outclassed a lacklustre Wolves side whose only win this season came against Southampton early in September.

"Credit to Wolves they came out and gave us more of a test in the second half, we saw that period out and we manged to score a nice goal. Nice at the end for Armando [Broja] to score," Potter said.

"We want to score more than one, we were playing so well and if you have that performance level the goals will come. Just a case of keeping that going and keeping the performance good. The effort was fantastic and they've worked hard in training this week."

"In general, I'm very happy. 3-0 is a good result in front of our fans. Good atmosphere and good game, " goalscorer Havertz said after the game.

"We have a big squad, a lot of good players. We're all together in this. Today we had a lot of changes but everyone is involved in every game. We have to be positive, even those who don't play. Armando gets a chance and scores straight away.

"Tuesday is the next one, a big game in the Champions League. We have to recover well and go again."

First-time goal scorer for Chelsea, Broja, said for him the moment was "surreal."

"It's always a wait when they check for a possible offside. I was keeping my fingers crossed but I thought I had timed my run well," Broja said.

"Thanks to the fans for the support. It's unreal, I've been waiting for my first goal. It's a surreal moment. I can't put it into words. Onto Tuesday now. It was a good performance.

"Everyone knows at one of the biggest clubs in the world there will be competition. It helps us all develop as players. We have a big squad, everyone is needed at all times."

Information frrom Reuters contributed to this report