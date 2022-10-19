Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in June. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Darwin Nunez's superb header broke his Anfield goal drought and earned Liverpool a narrow 1-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The mood was buoyant after Liverpool's win over champions Manchester City at the weekend and even more so in the 22nd minute when Nunez met a cross by Kostas Tsimikas to put Jurgen Klopp's side in front.

Nunez, who joined Liverpool in June, was unstoppable in the first half hour and was close to a second goal when he rattled the post with a piledriver.

But West Ham had a chance to level the scores from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time when Joe Gomez brought down forward Jarrod Bowen, but the forward saw his attempt superbly saved by goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool, lacking the intensity they showed against City, struggled to contain a lively West Ham after the break, who would have taken a deserved point home had either Said Benrahma or Tomas Soucek converted great chances.

Victory lifted Liverpool into seventh place with 16 points from 10 games. West Ham's first defeat in four league games leaves them in 13th place with 11 points.

Klopp looked relieved when the final whistle blew and gave a special hug to goalkeeper Alisson whose save from Bowen's penalty proved the difference in the end.

"It was an outstanding penalty save. It was a really well-taken penalty, right in the corner, and I had no idea how Ali did that," Klopp said.

"We were really good in the first 35 minutes and played everywhere where West Ham couldn't defend against us. We scored a wonderful goal and with a bit more luck Darwin could have had a hat trick."

Liverpool then appeared to run out of steam in the second half and West Ham began to dominate.

Substitute Benrahma should have done much better when a high ball caught out Liverpool's defence, but he tamely volleyed straight at Alisson.

In the 87th minute, West Ham manager David Moyes had his head in his hands as Soucek looked certain to score, but James Milner deflected the Czech's close-range effort wide.

"I feel sick, I honestly feel sick," West Ham's Declan Rice said of his side's frustration. "There was enough in the second half to nick something from the game."