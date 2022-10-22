        <
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest FOR
          1
          FT
          0
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          • Taiwo Awoniyi (55')

          Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool in Premier League shock

          9:21 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool as Taiwo Awoniyi sealed a 1-0 win with a second-half goal to lift them off the bottom of the Premier League table on Saturday.

          A below-par Liverpool, seeking a third consecutive league win, could have few complaints as Forest produced a superb performance to earn their second win of the season.

          Jurgen Klopp's side were off the pace in the first half as a disciplined Forest side knocked them out of their rhythm.

          Forest went ahead in the 55th minute when Awoniyi poached a rebound after his initial effort struck the post.

          The hosts were dangerous on the counter-attack and had several chances to give themselves some breathing space.

          But they were indebted to keeper Dean Henderson who made a series of saves, the best coming in stoppage time when he somehow kept out a sensational Virgil van Dijk close-range header from a corner.

          Forest held on and moved to 19th place with nine points from 12 games, one ahead of Leicester City.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 10 +14 27
          2 Manchester City 10 +23 23
          3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 +10 23
          4 Chelsea 10 +5 20
          5 Manchester United 10 0 19
          6 Newcastle United 11 +9 18
          7 Liverpool 11 +9 16
          8 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 +3 15
          9 Fulham 11 -1 15
          10 Brentford 11 +1 14
          11 Crystal Palace 10 -1 13
          12 AFC Bournemouth 11 -13 13
          13 West Ham United 11 -3 11
          14 Southampton 11 -8 11
          15 Everton 11 -4 10
          16 Leeds United 10 -4 9
          17 Aston Villa 11 -9 9
          18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 -9 9
          19 Nottingham Forest 12 -15 9
          20 Leicester City 11 -7 8