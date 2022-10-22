        <
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
          • Erling Haaland (22', 43' PEN)
          • Kevin De Bruyne (75')
          • Leandro Trossard (53')

          Erling Haaland continues stunning form in Man City win over Brighton

          11:55 AM ET
          Erling Haaland extended his Premier League tally to an incredible 17 goals in 11 games as he netted a brace in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.

          Kevin De Bruyne scored a screamer late on to end hopes of a spirited Brighton comeback as City remain in second place behind leaders Arsenal, who play on Sunday.

          Pep Guardiola made three changes from the side that lost to Liverpool last weekend, with defender Aymeric Laporte handed his first start of the season.

          Haaland appealed for a penalty on 19 minutes when he was brought down by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but his pleas were dismissed by referee Craig Pawson and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

          It delayed Haaland only by a matter of minutes, though, as he shouldered Brighton defender Adam Webster aside and slotted home into an empty net to break the deadlock. The Norway striker added another on 43 minutes, this time from the penalty spot, as he continued to toy with the Brighton defence.

          Brighton began the second half well and were rewarded on 54 minutes when Leandro Trossard pulled one back with a rifled shot from the edge of the box.

          Roberto De Zerbi's side pushed for an equaliser but the game was put beyond doubt on 75 minutes when De Bruyne netted a superb curled effort from 25 yards.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 10 +14 27
          2 Manchester City 11 +25 26
          3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 +10 23
          4 Chelsea 11 +5 21
          5 Manchester United 11 0 20
          6 Newcastle United 11 +9 18
          7 Liverpool 11 +9 16
          8 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 +1 15
          9 Fulham 11 -1 15
          10 Brentford 11 +1 14
          11 Everton 12 -1 13
          12 Crystal Palace 11 -4 13
          13 AFC Bournemouth 11 -13 13
          14 West Ham United 11 -3 11
          15 Southampton 11 -8 11
          16 Leeds United 10 -4 9
          17 Aston Villa 11 -9 9
          18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 -9 9
          19 Nottingham Forest 12 -15 9
          20 Leicester City 11 -7 8