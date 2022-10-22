Janusz Michallik praises Erling Haaland's performance in Man City's 3-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League. (1:54)

Erling Haaland extended his Premier League tally to an incredible 17 goals in 11 games as he netted a brace in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Kevin De Bruyne scored a screamer late on to end hopes of a spirited Brighton comeback as City remain in second place behind leaders Arsenal, who play on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola made three changes from the side that lost to Liverpool last weekend, with defender Aymeric Laporte handed his first start of the season.

Haaland appealed for a penalty on 19 minutes when he was brought down by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but his pleas were dismissed by referee Craig Pawson and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

It delayed Haaland only by a matter of minutes, though, as he shouldered Brighton defender Adam Webster aside and slotted home into an empty net to break the deadlock. The Norway striker added another on 43 minutes, this time from the penalty spot, as he continued to toy with the Brighton defence.

Brighton began the second half well and were rewarded on 54 minutes when Leandro Trossard pulled one back with a rifled shot from the edge of the box.

Roberto De Zerbi's side pushed for an equaliser but the game was put beyond doubt on 75 minutes when De Bruyne netted a superb curled effort from 25 yards.