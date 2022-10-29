Nicol: Absolutely everything is going wrong for Liverpool (1:31)

Crysencio Summerville scored a dramatic late winner as Leeds United shocked Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday night, handing Jurgen Klopp's side their first home Premier League loss in 30 matches.

Liverpool got off to another disastrous start after four minutes when Joe Gomez played a blind back pass to Alisson who had moved out of his goal and slipped, leaving a gaping space for Rodrigo to run in and tap the ball into the empty net.

Mohamed Salah levelled for Liverpool 10 minutes later when Andy Robertson crossed for the Egypt international to hook a volley into the net from close range, igniting the Liverpool supporters.

Leeds, who were winless in their past eight Premier League games, were undeterred by the equaliser and continued flying around the field, with the crossbar and some timely saves by Alisson the only things keeping Liverpool level at the break.

Liverpool were better in the second half and pushed hard for the winner, as Leeds keeper Illan Meslier kept his side in the game almost single-handedly, pulling off a superb save from Darwin Nunez in a one-on-one after 67 minutes and then clawing away a shot from the Uruguay international again 11 minutes later.

Meslier's saves set the scene for Summerville to steal the three points with a last-gasp poacher's finish.

On the eve of his 21st birthday, the forward snapped up a ball in the box from Patrick Bamford and quickly let fly a snap shot across Alisson and into the net for the winner.

The loss follows Liverpool's defeat at bottom side Nottingham Forest last week and further deepens the crisis around the struggling Merseyside club, who are ninth in the table with 16 points after 12 games.

The win takes Leeds out of the relegation zone up to 15th on 12 points.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.