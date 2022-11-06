Mohamed Salah's brace helped Liverpool to a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur as Jurgen Klopp's side bounced back from consecutive Premier League defeats.

Salah showed his cutting edge with two first-half goals before Harry Kane struck to give Spurs hope of another stunning comeback after their 3-2 win against Bournemouth last week.

But Liverpool held for their first away win of the season despite a late onslaught from Spurs.

Salah got Liverpool off to the best possible start in the 11th minute when he took a touch and fired past Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris after Darwin Nunez laid off for the forward.

Spurs hit the post through Ivan Perisic shortly afterwards, but Salah put his side further ahead in the 40th minute when he dinked over Lloris following a misjudged header from Eric Dier.

And Perisic spurned another chance to get Spurs on the scoresheet in the 50th minute when he turned a Ryan Sessegnon ball onto the crossbar after good work from the wing-back down the left-hand side.

The momentum of the game shifted when Kane fired home with his right boot in the 70th minute after substitute Dejan Kulusevski played him in, but Spurs were unable to mount another unlikely fightback.