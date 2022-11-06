        <
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          1
          FT
          2
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          • Harry Kane (70')
          • Mohamed Salah (11', 40')

          Mohamed Salah brace helps Liverpool to crucial win against Spurs

          2022-11-06
          

          Mohamed Salah's brace helped Liverpool to a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur as Jurgen Klopp's side bounced back from consecutive Premier League defeats.

          Salah showed his cutting edge with two first-half goals before Harry Kane struck to give Spurs hope of another stunning comeback after their 3-2 win against Bournemouth last week.

          But Liverpool held for their first away win of the season despite a late onslaught from Spurs.

          Salah got Liverpool off to the best possible start in the 11th minute when he took a touch and fired past Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris after Darwin Nunez laid off for the forward.

          Spurs hit the post through Ivan Perisic shortly afterwards, but Salah put his side further ahead in the 40th minute when he dinked over Lloris following a misjudged header from Eric Dier.

          And Perisic spurned another chance to get Spurs on the scoresheet in the 50th minute when he turned a Ryan Sessegnon ball onto the crossbar after good work from the wing-back down the left-hand side.

          The momentum of the game shifted when Kane fired home with his right boot in the 70th minute after substitute Dejan Kulusevski played him in, but Spurs were unable to mount another unlikely fightback.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 13 +20 34
          2 Manchester City 13 +27 32
          3 Newcastle United 14 +17 27
          4 Tottenham Hotspur 14 +9 26
          5 Manchester United 13 -1 23
          6 Brighton & Hove Albion 13 +5 21
          7 Chelsea 13 +1 21
          8 Liverpool 13 +9 19
          9 Fulham 14 -1 19
          10 Crystal Palace 13 -2 19
          11 Brentford 14 -3 16
          12 Leeds United 13 -3 15
          13 Aston Villa 14 -7 15
          14 Leicester City 14 -2 14
          15 West Ham United 14 -3 14
          16 Everton 14 -3 14
          17 AFC Bournemouth 14 -17 13
          18 Southampton 14 -12 12
          19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 -14 10
          20 Nottingham Forest 14 -20 10