          2022-23 English Premier League
          Leeds United Leeds United LEE
          4
          FT
          3
          AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth BOU
          • Rodrigo (3' PEN)
          • Sam Greenwood (60')
          • Liam Cooper (68')
          • Crysencio Summerville (84')
          • Marcus Tavernier (7')
          • Phillip Biling (19')
          • Dominic Solanke (48')

          Leeds produce stunning comeback from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 4-3

          1:06 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Leeds United bounced back from two goals down to edge Bournemouth 4-3 in an exhilarating, end-to-end encounter at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

          Despite finding themselves 3-1 down early in the second half, Jesse Marsch's Leeds side mounted an epic comeback with a vociferous home support behind them to take all three points and move up to 12th in the standings.

          Leeds started the game on the attack and were awarded a penalty in the third minute when Crysencio Summerville was fouled in the box and a composed Rodrigo stepped up to send goalkeeper Mark Travers the wrong way and open the scoring.

          Bournemouth remained unperturbed and equalised through Marcus Tavernier before Philip Billing directed a first-time strike into the roof of the net to put them ahead.

          The visitors scored their third goal two minutes into the second half when Tavernier turned provider again on a counter-attack that began from a Leeds corner and was finished in style by Dominic Solanke.

          Leeds refused to give in and struck twice in eight minutes to level the score, with 20-year-old Sam Greenwood first curling an effort past the keeper from outside the box before his delivery from a corner was headed home by Liam Cooper.

          In the 84th minute, Leeds stormed forward on the counter-attack again before Summerville burst into the box to latch on to a through ball from Wilfried Gnonto to make it 4-3.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 13 +27 32
          2 Arsenal 12 +19 31
          3 Tottenham Hotspur 13 +10 26
          4 Newcastle United 13 +14 24
          5 Manchester United 12 +1 23
          6 Brighton & Hove Albion 13 +5 21
          7 Chelsea 12 +2 21
          8 Fulham 14 -1 19
          9 Liverpool 12 +8 16
          10 Brentford 14 -3 16
          11 Crystal Palace 12 -3 16
          12 Leeds United 13 -3 15
          13 Leicester City 14 -2 14
          14 West Ham United 13 -2 14
          15 Everton 14 -3 14
          16 AFC Bournemouth 14 -17 13
          17 Aston Villa 13 -9 12
          18 Southampton 13 -9 12
          19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 -14 10
          20 Nottingham Forest 14 -20 10