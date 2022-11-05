Leeds United bounced back from two goals down to edge Bournemouth 4-3 in an exhilarating, end-to-end encounter at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

Despite finding themselves 3-1 down early in the second half, Jesse Marsch's Leeds side mounted an epic comeback with a vociferous home support behind them to take all three points and move up to 12th in the standings.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Leeds started the game on the attack and were awarded a penalty in the third minute when Crysencio Summerville was fouled in the box and a composed Rodrigo stepped up to send goalkeeper Mark Travers the wrong way and open the scoring.

Bournemouth remained unperturbed and equalised through Marcus Tavernier before Philip Billing directed a first-time strike into the roof of the net to put them ahead.

The visitors scored their third goal two minutes into the second half when Tavernier turned provider again on a counter-attack that began from a Leeds corner and was finished in style by Dominic Solanke.

Leeds refused to give in and struck twice in eight minutes to level the score, with 20-year-old Sam Greenwood first curling an effort past the keeper from outside the box before his delivery from a corner was headed home by Liam Cooper.

In the 84th minute, Leeds stormed forward on the counter-attack again before Summerville burst into the box to latch on to a through ball from Wilfried Gnonto to make it 4-3.