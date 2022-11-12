Ivan Toney scores the winning goal for Brentford. Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

A brace from striker Ivan Toney gave Brentford a shock 2-1 win win over Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, ending City's 16-game winning streak at home.

Toney, who wasn't selected in England's World Cup squad this week, opened the scoring for Brentford in the 16th minute of the match when he flicked home from Ben Mee's header.

City found an equaliser just before half-time as Phil Foden connected with a deflected ball and sent it rocketing into the top right corner of the goal, but it was Toney who was the hero as he slotted home a close range shot in the 98th minute to give Brentford the victory.

There was a lengthy stoppage just after the break when Aymeric Laporte, who has been named in Spain's World Cup squad, received treatment after an inadvertent elbow from Ethan Pinnock opened a gash on his forehead.

City racked up 29 goalscoring opportunities but only managed six on target as Brentford's defence suffocated their attack and restricted striker Erling Haaland to a couple of half-chances.

That set the stage for Toney's winner as Brentford broke forward deep into second-half stoppage time, and the 26-year-old made no mistake as he fired home to secure a stunning victory.

"Obviously [being left out of the England squad was] a disappointment but I know I'm capable of and I won't let it put me down, I'll just keep going and keep doing well for Brentford," Toney said after the match.

"The motivation is the boys in the dressing room, and the fans as you can see. When we work hard, this is what we can do."

The loss leaves City in second place in the table, two points behind leaders Arsenal who face Wolverhampton Wanderers later on Saturday, meanwhile Brentford sit in 10th.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.