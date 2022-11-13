        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Fulham Fulham FUL
          1
          FT
          2
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          • Daniel James (61')
          • Christian Eriksen (14')
          • Alejandro Garnacho (90'+3')

          Super sub Garnacho nets last-gasp winner for Man United at Fulham

          1:27 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Alejandro Garnacho's came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United defeated Fulham 2-1 in their last match before the World Cup break at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

          Midfielder Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for United since joining in the summer, tapping home from Bruno Fernandes cross in the 14th minute.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David de Gea steered behind, and the Spaniard pulled off another tremendous save to keep out Tim Ream's headed effort from the subsequent corner.

          The home side equalised in the 61st minute after a fast-break found midfielder Tom Cairney on the wing whose first-time cross was met by forward Daniel James, scoring first goal for Fulham against his former club -- just one minute after being subbed on.

          But it was substitute Garnacho's 93rd minute heroic strike, after a quick set of play with Eriksen, that gave United the victory.

          "I think in the end we're just happy with the three points. It was a hard fought game on both ends but just happy with the win," goalscorer Eriksen said.

          "About time! [On scoring his first goal] I owed a few so I'm happy to be on the scoresheet in the last game before the World Cup. It's been a good week.

          "Last week wasn't good with the loss at Villa but it's picked up since then. We had a point to prove in the cup, a win today and now onto the World Cup."

          United will now head into the break in fifth place on 26 points, three points behind Tottenham. Fulham are in ninth on 19 points.

          Information from Reuters contributed to this report.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 14 +22 37
          2 Manchester City 14 +26 32
          3 Newcastle United 15 +18 30
          4 Tottenham Hotspur 15 +10 29
          5 Manchester United 14 0 26
          6 Liverpool 14 +11 22
          7 Brighton & Hove Albion 14 +4 21
          8 Chelsea 14 0 21
          9 Fulham 15 -2 19
          10 Brentford 15 -2 19
          11 Crystal Palace 14 -3 19
          12 Aston Villa 15 -6 18
          13 Leicester City 15 0 17
          14 AFC Bournemouth 15 -14 16
          15 Leeds United 14 -4 15
          16 West Ham United 15 -5 14
          17 Everton 15 -6 14
          18 Nottingham Forest 15 -19 13
          19 Southampton 15 -14 12
          20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 -16 10