Alejandro Garnacho celebrates after scoring the winner at Craven Cottage. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Alejandro Garnacho's came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United defeated Fulham 2-1 in their last match before the World Cup break at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Midfielder Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for United since joining in the summer, tapping home from Bruno Fernandes cross in the 14th minute.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David de Gea steered behind, and the Spaniard pulled off another tremendous save to keep out Tim Ream's headed effort from the subsequent corner.

The home side equalised in the 61st minute after a fast-break found midfielder Tom Cairney on the wing whose first-time cross was met by forward Daniel James, scoring first goal for Fulham against his former club -- just one minute after being subbed on.

But it was substitute Garnacho's 93rd minute heroic strike, after a quick set of play with Eriksen, that gave United the victory.

"I think in the end we're just happy with the three points. It was a hard fought game on both ends but just happy with the win," goalscorer Eriksen said.

"About time! [On scoring his first goal] I owed a few so I'm happy to be on the scoresheet in the last game before the World Cup. It's been a good week.

"Last week wasn't good with the loss at Villa but it's picked up since then. We had a point to prove in the cup, a win today and now onto the World Cup."

United will now head into the break in fifth place on 26 points, three points behind Tottenham. Fulham are in ninth on 19 points.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.