Joe Willock celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Newcastle. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Joe Willock had the only goal of the match as Newcastle United defeated Chelsea 1-0 at St. James' Park on Saturday.

After a first-half that saw both sides unable to unlock their opponent, Willock hit a superb strike into the bottom right corner of the net after Miguel Almiron drove the ball in from the wing.

Newcastle had a penalty appeal turned down after defender Dan Burn's cross hit Trevoh Chalobah's flailing arm late in the first half while Chelsea forward Armando Broja registered the only shot on target in an otherwise uneventful opening period.

Chelsea created few opportunities, with their best chance coming from a long-range strike from Conor Gallagher in the second-half which saw Nick Pope make a flying save for the home side.

After a fifth straight league win, Newcastle have 30 points and sit two points behind second-placed Manchester City while Chelsea are level on 21 points with Brighton & Hove Albion but behind them in eighth place, having played a game more.

The loss is the fifth straight Premier League match without a win for Graham Potter's side.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.