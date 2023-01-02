        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Brentford Brentford BRE
          3
          FT
          1
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          • Ibrahima Konaté (19' OG)
          • Yoane Wissa (42')
          • Bryan Mbeumo (84')
          • Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (50')

          Brentford pull off historic win, beating Liverpool for first time since 1938

          Brentford players celebrate after scoring a goal against Liverpool in the Premier League. Getty Images
          2:28 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Brentford pulled off a shock win over Liverpool in the Premier League at the Community Stadium on Monday, beating the Reds for the first time since 1938.

          Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate knocked the ball into his own net in the 19th minute while Yoane Wissa doubled Brentford's advantage before halftime after his side had two goals disallowed following VAR reviews in a frantic opening 45 minutes.

          Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain pulled one back for Jurgen Klopp's side shortly after the restart, but Bryan Mbeumo scored a third for Brentford, who recorded a historic win that moved them up to seventh in the table on 26 points from 18 games.

          The Brentford victory added to a shock 4-0 win at home to Manchester United in August and a 2-1 triumph at champions Manchester City in November.

          Liverpool, meanwhile, had a four-game winning streak snapped and ended the day two points ahead of Brentford in sixth place, but 15 adrift of first-place Arsenal in the Premier League.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 16 +26 43
          2 Manchester City 16 +28 36
          3 Newcastle United 17 +21 34
          4 Manchester United 16 +4 32
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +8 30
          6 Liverpool 17 +12 28
          7 Brentford 18 +2 26
          8 Fulham 17 +2 25
          9 Chelsea 16 +2 25
          10 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 +4 24
          11 Crystal Palace 16 -4 22
          12 Aston Villa 17 -6 21
          13 Leicester City 17 -4 17
          14 Leeds United 16 -6 16
          15 AFC Bournemouth 17 -18 16
          16 Everton 17 -7 15
          17 West Ham United 17 -9 14
          18 Nottingham Forest 17 -22 14
          19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 -16 13
          20 Southampton 17 -17 12