Brentford pulled off a shock win over Liverpool in the Premier League at the Community Stadium on Monday, beating the Reds for the first time since 1938.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate knocked the ball into his own net in the 19th minute while Yoane Wissa doubled Brentford's advantage before halftime after his side had two goals disallowed following VAR reviews in a frantic opening 45 minutes.

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain pulled one back for Jurgen Klopp's side shortly after the restart, but Bryan Mbeumo scored a third for Brentford, who recorded a historic win that moved them up to seventh in the table on 26 points from 18 games.

The Brentford victory added to a shock 4-0 win at home to Manchester United in August and a 2-1 triumph at champions Manchester City in November.

Liverpool, meanwhile, had a four-game winning streak snapped and ended the day two points ahead of Brentford in sixth place, but 15 adrift of first-place Arsenal in the Premier League.