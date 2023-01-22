        <
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          3
          FT
          0
          Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolverhampton Wanderers WOL
          • Erling Haaland (40', 50' PEN, 54')

          Erling Haaland hat trick leads Man City to comfortable win over Wolves

          10:52 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Erling Haaland silenced his critics by netting a hat trick as Manchester City claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolves on Sunday at the Etihad.

          The forward broke the deadlock just before half-time, connecting with a cross from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to head the ball in, before stepping up to double the home side's lead with a penalty in the 50th minute after Ilkay Gundogan was tripped by Ruben Neves.

          Just a few minutes later, Haaland made it three by slotting home a pass from Riyad Mahrez into the bottom left corner of the goal past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

          The strike took the Norway international to 25 goals this season, two more than either Son Heung-Min or Mohamed Salah scored as the Premier League joint top scorers last season.

          City defenfer John Stones praised Haaland and his team's depth, saying to Sky Sports after the match: "That's his quality. I'm so pleased for him again. He just keeps coming up with the goals.

          "We have had a lot of good goals from different players coming off the bench, starting the games. Riyad [Mahrez] the other night. I don't want to just put it all on him. We all need to chip and we are doing but when he score three in a game it's difficult!"

          Haaland also broke former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of being the fastest player to four Premier League hat-tricks. Haaland's four came in 19 games, Van Nistelrooy's in 65.

          Haaland had in fact endured a mini goal drought of three City appearances in all competitions prior to last week's strike against Tottenham, but he certainly brought his shooting boots for the visit of struggling Wolves.

          His remarkable 25-goal league haul from 19 matches would have been enough to win the Premier League Golden Boot in each of the previous four seasons. Dixie Dean's record of 60 goals scored in a single league season, set in 1928, remains in sight.

          The win keeps City second in the table knocking on the heels of leaders Arsenal, with the London club set to play Manchester United later on Sunday.

          Information from Reuters contributed to this report.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 18 +28 47
          2 Manchester City 20 +33 45
          3 Newcastle United 20 +22 39
          4 Manchester United 19 +8 39
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 20 +8 33
          6 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 +10 31
          7 Fulham 20 +3 31
          8 Brentford 20 +4 30
          9 Liverpool 19 +9 29
          10 Chelsea 20 +1 29
          11 Aston Villa 20 -4 28
          12 Crystal Palace 20 -9 24
          13 Nottingham Forest 20 -19 21
          14 Leicester City 20 -7 18
          15 Leeds United 19 -7 18
          16 West Ham United 20 -8 18
          17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 -18 17
          18 AFC Bournemouth 20 -23 17
          19 Everton 20 -13 15
          20 Southampton 20 -18 15