          2022-23 English Premier League
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          0
          FT
          0
          Chelsea Chelsea CHE

          Chelsea denied by VAR in goalless draw at Liverpool

          9:22 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Forward Kai Havertz saw an early goal ruled out by VAR as Chelsea and Liverpool played out a goalless draw at Anfield on Saturday.

          Havertz thought he had put his side in front, tapping in a rebound after Thiago Silva's shot hit the post, but was deemed to have been offside when Silva took his shot by a VAR review.

          New signing Mykhailo Mudryk came on in the second half for Chelsea and impressed on his debut, with the winger playing with pace and creating multiple chances for his side.

          Liverpool found some opportunities through winger Cody Gakpo and forward Darwin Nunez, but neither side were able to find the back of the net.

          The draw leaves Liverpool in eighth place while Chelsea sit in 10th in the table.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 18 +28 47
          2 Manchester City 19 +30 42
          3 Manchester United 19 +8 39
          4 Newcastle United 19 +22 38
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 20 +8 33
          6 Fulham 20 +3 31
          7 Brighton & Hove Albion 18 +10 30
          8 Liverpool 19 +9 29
          9 Brentford 19 +4 29
          10 Chelsea 20 +1 29
          11 Aston Villa 19 -5 25
          12 Crystal Palace 19 -9 23
          13 Nottingham Forest 19 -19 20
          14 Leeds United 18 -7 17
          15 Leicester City 19 -7 17
          16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 -15 17
          17 AFC Bournemouth 19 -23 16
          18 West Ham United 19 -10 15
          19 Everton 19 -11 15
          20 Southampton 19 -17 15