Mykhailo Mudryk misses a key chance for Chelsea in the second half. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Forward Kai Havertz saw an early goal ruled out by VAR as Chelsea and Liverpool played out a goalless draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Havertz thought he had put his side in front, tapping in a rebound after Thiago Silva's shot hit the post, but was deemed to have been offside when Silva took his shot by a VAR review.

New signing Mykhailo Mudryk came on in the second half for Chelsea and impressed on his debut, with the winger playing with pace and creating multiple chances for his side.

Liverpool found some opportunities through winger Cody Gakpo and forward Darwin Nunez, but neither side were able to find the back of the net.

The draw leaves Liverpool in eighth place while Chelsea sit in 10th in the table.