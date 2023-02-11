Tottenham were blown away by Leicester on Saurday. Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of securing a Premier League top-four finish suffered another blow as they were thrashed 4-1 by Leicester City on Saturday.

Looking to build on their victory over champions Manchester City last weekend, and chasing a fourth successive win in all competitions, Spurs raced into an early lead at the King Power Stadium through Rodrigo Bentancur's close-range finish.

The hosts quickly turned the match on its head, however, with Nampalys Mendy hammering an equaliser home in the 23rd minute before James Maddison's second goal in as many games completed the turnaround two minutes later.

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho added a third in first-half stoppage time to extend Leicester's lead, with the timing of that strike seemingly killing off Spurs' hopes of getting anything from the contest.

The visitors offered very little in attack after the break, with Harvey Barnes adding a fine fourth nine minutes from time, securing Leicester a third successive win in all competitions to move them up to 13th in the standings.

Spurs remain fifth, one point off the top four having played two games more than Newcastle United in fourth, with Eddie Howe's side in action against Bournemouth later on Saturday.