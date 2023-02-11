        <
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          4
          FT
          1
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          • Nampalys Mendy (23')
          • James Maddison (25')
          • Kelechi Iheanacho (45'+4')
          • Harvey Barnes (81')
          • Rodrigo Bentancur (14')

          Tottenham thrashed by Leicester in fresh blow to Champions League qualification hopes

          12:11 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of securing a Premier League top-four finish suffered another blow as they were thrashed 4-1 by Leicester City on Saturday.

          Looking to build on their victory over champions Manchester City last weekend, and chasing a fourth successive win in all competitions, Spurs raced into an early lead at the King Power Stadium through Rodrigo Bentancur's close-range finish.

          The hosts quickly turned the match on its head, however, with Nampalys Mendy hammering an equaliser home in the 23rd minute before James Maddison's second goal in as many games completed the turnaround two minutes later.

          Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho added a third in first-half stoppage time to extend Leicester's lead, with the timing of that strike seemingly killing off Spurs' hopes of getting anything from the contest.

          The visitors offered very little in attack after the break, with Harvey Barnes adding a fine fourth nine minutes from time, securing Leicester a third successive win in all competitions to move them up to 13th in the standings.

          Spurs remain fifth, one point off the top four having played two games more than Newcastle United in fourth, with Eddie Howe's side in action against Bournemouth later on Saturday.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 21 +28 51
          2 Manchester City 21 +32 45
          3 Manchester United 22 +8 43
          4 Newcastle United 21 +22 40
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +7 39
          6 Brighton & Hove Albion 21 +11 35
          7 Fulham 23 +4 35
          8 Brentford 22 +7 34
          9 Chelsea 22 +1 31
          10 Liverpool 20 +6 29
          11 Aston Villa 21 -6 28
          12 Crystal Palace 22 -10 25
          13 Leicester City 22 -2 24
          14 Nottingham Forest 22 -20 24
          15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 -14 23
          16 West Ham United 22 -8 20
          17 Leeds United 21 -8 19
          18 Everton 21 -12 18
          19 AFC Bournemouth 21 -24 17
          20 Southampton 22 -22 15