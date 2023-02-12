Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring the opening goal for United. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Forward Marcus Rashford continued his goalscoring form for Manchester United as he helped lead his side to a 2-0 win over Leeds United Elland Road on Sunday.

Rashford broke the deadlock in the 80th minute, connecting with a cross from defender Luke Shaw to head the ball past Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

Just five minutes later, winger Alejandro Garnacho doubled United's lead with a clean finish from a pass from Wout Weghorst to seal the win.

Forward Crysencio Summerville and new signing midfielder Weston McKennie impressed for the home side but were unable find a breakthrough.

In his 400th Premier League appearance for the club, United goalkeeper David de Gea was pivotal in keeping a clean sheet -- his 139th in a United shirt -- which saw him equal Peter Schmeichel's record.

The result sees United move to second place in the table, one point ahead of Manchester City who face Aston Villa later today, while Leeds are in 17th.

Chances were few and far between in a feisty first half, with Summerville twice going close for Leeds and Bruno Fernandes wasting the visitors' best opportunity.

Erik ten Hag's team continued to struggle to break down the dogged hosts until the in-form Rashford headed home his 21st goal of the season in all competitions to finally break the Leeds resistance.

Gaps started to appear with the deadlock broken and substitute Garnacho took advantage to put the game to bed five minutes from time, racing clear before firing home.

The two teams were familiar with each other having only played out a thrilling 2-2 draw four days ago at Old Trafford, and the intensity levels did not drop off for the return at Elland Road.

The major difference between the matches was the final pass, with Ten Hag's team struggling to create any openings of note as Leeds started well.

Summerville should have done better from an early opening in the penalty area, before being denied by a smart save from De Gea in the United goal just before the break.

Moments after Summerville had been denied, Fernandes found himself clean through on goal after an error from Max Wober, but Meslier stuck out a leg to deny the Portugal international.

The second half remained tight. Leeds had a flurry of half chances just after the break, while Diogo Dalot thundered a strike against the crossbar for the visitors.

But not for the first time this season, it was left to one man to drag his team out of a hole.

The cross from Shaw was inch perfect onto the head of Rashford and the England international made no mistake with a bullet header.

Garnacho's pace created the game-clinching second and the teenager produced a clinical finish.

Leeds are now winless in nine Premier League matches, their longest run without a victory in the competition since 10 games 1997.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.