Ivan Toney scores the equaliser for Brentford. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal missed an opportunity to fully extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday.

New signing Leandro Trossard had put his side ahead with his first goal in an Arsenal shirt, making an instant impact off the bench to volley in Bukayo Saka's cross.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

But the lead did not last long as Brentford continued to apply pressure on the counter attacks, leading to forward Ivan Toney heading in an equaliser just a few minutes later.

"Yeah of course it's nice to have the goal as it gets me going but after that it's disappointing they got the equaliser. It's a tough one to take. We did everything well. To score against Brentford isn't easy," Trossard said to the BBC after the match.

"We said before on the set-pieces they're really good and today it happened again. We have to learn from that. There's a game again on Wednesday to turn things around.

"You don't get your way every game. We have to work hard every single day. There's a great atmosphere in the team and we have to keep that momentum going even when results don't go your way."

Brentford extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 11 games and sit in eighth place. Arsenal remain at the top of the table, six points ahead of Manchester City who face Aston Villa tomorrow.